Boardman crime activity: Police break door with sledgehammer to arrest suspect

Friday, May 10

3:29 p.m. – 100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police were called to Checksmart where a customer attempted to cash a fraudulent check, The customer said she was selling an entertainment center online and a customer sent her the check through the mail to pay for it. The check, along with the envelope it was mailed in, was taken as evidence.

Saturday, May 11

8:49 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., police were called to the Southern Park Mall for a large fight involving several girls. Some of those involved said they were filming each other when a girl yelled at them not to record her and then ran at them, leading to the fight, according to a police report.

Sunday, May 12

10:27 p.m. – 3900 block of Stratmore Ave., Evan Mikulka, 34, arrested on warrants and charged with obstructing official business, domestic violence, resisting arrest and inducing panic. A woman said Mikulka choked her, threw her to the ground and then dragged her to the front door and threw her down the concrete stairs outside. A witness called 911 after seeing the assault, according to a police report. Police said Mikulka refused to come outside, so officers used a sledgehammer to break open the door to arrest him.

Monday, May 13

6:20 a.m. – 400 block of Rockdale Ave., Tianna Shannon, 25, arrested and charged with robbery, intimidation and aggravated menacing. A cab driver from Independent Taxi identified Shannon as the woman who stiffed him on cab fare. He said she also slapped him in the face and threatened to shoot and kill him if he followed her. She was arrested the next day when police said she tried to call for another ride.

8 a.m. – 7200 block of Ron Joy Pl., a man reported discovering eight fraudulent transactions for over $12,000 while balancing an account at Boardman Medical Supply. He said the checks appeared to be fraudulent and forged. Police are investigating.

5:54 p.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., police were called to the Horizon House for a fight involving two residents. One of the residents accused the other of slapping him in the face during dinner. The woman admitted to slapping the man but said she did so after he kept poking at her, according to a police report. A report was taken.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.