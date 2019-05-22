Boardman crime activity: Officer Tases disgruntled McDonald's employee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday, May 14

5:30 p.m. - 4300 block of Market St., reported break-in at Ohio Dream Team, LLC. Police said someone tried to steal electrical panels and wiring. There was a report of a break-in the day before. In that case, someone stole lights and tools.

Thursday, May 16

2:05 a.m. - 4100 block of Market St., police said someone threw a rock through the window of Crumbles Bakery. Officers didn't find anyone inside and said nothing was reported missing.

Friday, May 17

12:57 p.m. - Market Street and Palestine Avenue, Elijah Hodges, 24, arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. Witnesses said Hodges punched a pregnant woman near JD Byrider, then left after pulling a knife on people who tried to intervene. Hodges denied the assault, saying the woman hit him after an argument. He said they were arguing because the woman took an Advil, which he believed would harm the unborn child.

10:12 p.m. - 1300 block of Doral Dr., Thomas Bowker, 59, of Rogers, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeremy Jones, 28, of Rogers, charged with theft. Police said Jones ate a Butterfinger bar at Walmart without paying for it. Police said they found Bowker with a bag of crack cocaine.

Saturday, May 18

8:25 a.m. - 100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Omar Dean, 44, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Management at McDonald's reported that Dean came back to the restaurant after he was fired for "experiencing a meltdown in which he was screaming at customers, employees and passing vehicles." A manager told police Dean had been warned not to come back to McDonald's. Police said Dean refused to comply with orders so an officer Tased him. Dean apologized later, saying he was just upset, according to a police report.

2 p.m. - 7900 block of Market St., a man reported a speaker system stolen from the trunk of his car. He said it was at Taylor Kia's service center for work.

Sunday, May 19

12:01 a.m. - 4500 block of Simon Rd., a 17-year-old boy was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and unruly juvenile in connection to the theft of a Kia Forte. Police said a teen led officers on a chase before he and the passenger jumped out of the stolen car and ran. Officers later found him playing basketball behind a home on E. Boston Avenue, where he was arrested. Police said another teen admitted to stealing the car because "he did not feel like walking home." Police said he also told them he was driving the car during the chase, but police said he wasn't able to remember any details of the chase.

1:02 p.m. - 4700 block of Euclid Blvd., a couple reported that a woman walked up to their door and asked if they found a phone. She told them she tracked it to their address at one point. When they told her they hadn't seen a phone, they said the woman threatened to shoot up their house. Police talked to the woman, who said she didn't make threats but said the homeowner "became ignorant" when she questioned him about the phone.

10:54 p.m. - 100 block of Beechwood Dr., Robin Patterson-Walsh, 53, arrested on a warrant and charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Patterson-Walsh had a marijuana pipe.

Monday, May 20

4:25 a.m. - 300 block of Mathews Rd., Todd Moffie, 42, arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Officers helping with a fire at a townhouse said Moffie refused to stay back from a sparking electrical box behind the building and wouldn't listen to orders. Police said he seemed intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. An officer Tased Moffie after he kept walking toward the burning building, according to a police report.

6:08 p.m. - 1300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a woman reported that an elderly man was staring at her daughter while she was working on homework at Dunkin' Donuts. She said he then approached her daughter and asked if she would like to accompany him to a spaghetti dinner in Struthers. The woman said she confronted the man when she saw him again at Dunkin' Donuts and told him her daughter was only 17, to which he responded, "You know you're a b**ch, just like your daughter."

7:58 p.m. - Indianola Road near Southern Boulevard, Shauna Karis, 38, arrested and charged with OVI and assured clear distance after police investigated a car crash. One of the drivers involved said Karis seemed to be intoxicated and was all over the road before the crash. Police said during a field sobriety test, Karis said, "OK, I'm drunk. I can't do these."

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.