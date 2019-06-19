Boardman crime activity: Motorcyclist leads officers on chase, over sidewalk, police say

Saturday, June 15

11:17 a.m. – Market Street and Clifton Drive, police said a motorcyclist led them on a chase after they tried to pull him over for having a loud exhaust and no visible registration. Police said the driver continued through the parking lot of the library, Taco Bell and then rode on the sidewalk in front of Autozone, losing several pieces of the motorcycle, including cables and hoses that were hanging down. Police stopped the pursuit on Boston Avenue from Southern Boulevard, where an officer lost sight of the driver. Police were trying to review surveillance video in the area to identify the driver.

2:30 p.m. – 7400 block of Glenwood Ave., police were called in reference to an investigation into the suspected assault of a developmentally-disabled resident at a Gateway to Better Livings home. According to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the resident’s injuries did not appear to be consistent with proper restraining techniques, leading the agency to investigate the incident as an assault, according to a police report. The resident also reported being punched in the back.

5:20 p.m. – 4900 block of Market St., reported attempted shoplifting at Dollar General in which the suspect left in a green Ford Escape. Police were unable to find the vehicle, but an employee got the license plate of the vehicle. Police are investigating and were given the name of a suspect.

Monday, June 17

12:55 p.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., a woman reported being involved in a “road-rage” incident with a man driving a gray Chevrolet Lumina. She said the man threatened her at the intersection of US-224 and Southern Boulevard, saying, “I will pull you from that car and beat your a**… I have a baby in my car,” according to a police report. Police identified the suspect, who denied making the threat. He said the woman pulled out in front of him, nearly causing an accident, so they “gave each other the middle finger.”

8:42 p.m. – 5500 block of Market St., police were called to Market Street Elementary School for a reported fight between five kids. Police said they were informed that the fight began after some of the kids began calling a small child a profane name, leading the other kids to confront them. No injuries were reported, and those involved did not want to press charges, according to a police report.

