Boardman crime activity: Man says neighbor told him to leave America

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:06 a.m. – 600 block of Cathy Ann Dr., a man said an escort he hired from a website stole his mother’s debit card and used it at different places. The fraudulent purchases totaled more than $1,000.

10:40 p.m. – 1100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a man reported one of his neighbors told him he should not live in the apartment building and he should leave America. Police said the victim, who is Middle Eastern, was walking into the building with his child at the time. The victim said it started when the neighbor began staring at him and asked the victim if he wanted to fight him. When police talked to the neighbor, he denied saying that and being involved in an argument, according to a report.

Sunday, Aug. 25

11 p.m. – 700 block of Canterbury Ln., a 17-year-old boy from Youngstown was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after police got a report about two boys looking into cars in the area and walking up to a garage. Police said when officers spotted the boys walking along Euclid Boulevard, one of the teens ran, jumping a fence along WKBN’s property line. Police said they were not able to find him but arrested the other teen, who admitted they were looking into cars to find things to steal.

Monday, Aug. 26

8:36 a.m. – 4700 block of Lake Park Rd., reported theft of cash from Ke-Mas Auto Service. The owner said only two people were in the building at the time it happened and he gave police their names.

8:45 a.m. – 4100 block of Dover Rd., reported theft of $250 in coins and a tool bag from a vehicle. Police said the thief left a flashlight behind.

2:15 p.m. – 5200 block of Glenwood Ave., a local rabbi said he got an odd letter that he believed was personally delivered. He said the letter had several vague references to religious ideologies and beliefs, as well as how they relate to government. Police said it did not seem to come to any conclusion or point and did not appear to be threatening. The rabbi wanted to report the note due to recent threats made to other temples.

5:05 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue and W. Midlothian Boulevard, Carla Wetherby, 46, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with OVI, driving under suspension and failure to display a front plate. Police pulled over a car for not having a front license plate. Officers said Wetherby was driving even though her license was suspended for an OVI charge. Police said she seemed intoxicated. There was a half-empty bottle of Wild Rise Rose and an empty bottle of Miller Genuine Draft beer in the car, as well as some suspected marijuana, police said. Wetherby had a blood-alcohol content of .121, over the legal limit of .08, according to the report.

6:54 p.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., police responded to a report of illegal tattooing at a hotel room. A man said another man tattooed his daughter at the hotel. He showed police a picture that appeared to show it taking place in one of the rooms.

