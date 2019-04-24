Boardman crime activity: Man says he was going to sell stolen gun for crack, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thursday, April 18

2:50 p.m. - 4000 block of South Ave., Brenden Clark, 32, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Clark and his girlfriend assaulted her at Martin's Mobile Home Park. She said it began after an argument over diapers. Clark once appeared on the TV show, "The Doctors," after he recorded his son's reaction to his mother's overdose death and posted it on social media.

5 p.m. - James Allen, 38, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a parole violation and soliciting charge. Police said on April 12, Allen was identified as the suspect who tried to solicit an 18-year-old man for sex near an ATM at Home Savings and Loan. Police noted that Allen is a registered sex offender.

Friday, April 19

12:10 a.m. - 5600 block of Erie St., Joel Quinones, 29, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge. A pregnant woman said Quinones threw an item at her and later pushed her and hit her after an argument. Police said the woman had redness on her face.

Saturday, April 20

7:46 p.m. - 100 block of Lemans Dr., police received a report that a 25-year-old Liberty Township woman tried to hit her boyfriend with a baseball bat and was waving a knife around. Police said the woman admitted to it, saying she caught her boyfriend cheating. The man declined to press charges, according to a police report. The woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant for a theft charge. Police confiscated the baseball bat and knife as evidence.

Sunday, April 21

6:20 a.m. - 5000 block of Forest Park Pl., a woman reported that a woman damaged her car, apartment windows and threatened her through the broken window. She said she could identify the suspect as she is currently "sneaking around with" the suspect's boyfriend, according to a police report. Police noted in their report that landscaping bricks were thrown through a living room window, and a piece of blacktop was thrown through the bedroom window.

Monday, April 22

9:49 p.m. - 7300 block of Bonnie Pl., a woman reported an extortion attempt over Facebook. She said the suspect had her social security number.

Tuesday, April 23

1:13 a.m. - 5800 block of Lockwood Blvd., Andy Dicioccio, 35, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence. Police said Dicioccio was walking along the road with his arm outstretched as if he was trying to wave down traffic. Police said Dicioccio tossed a handgun behind him when an officer approached him. He said he found the gun in Youngtown but later admitted to stealing the gun from a truck, according to a police report. Police said Dicioccio admitted that he was going to sell the stolen gun for crack cocaine. The gun, as well as a large amount of change, were taken from Dicioccio as evidence.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.