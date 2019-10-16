Boardman crime activity: Man said guy ‘breathing heavily’ outside window woke him up

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8 a.m. – 5900 block of Market St., a man reported a business associate made a strange, unprompted comment to another employee. He said the man told the employee, “I could have brought a bomb in here, in my backpack, and you’d never have realized it.” The suspect was asked to leave the business and not return, according to a police report.

11:23 p.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., a man reported he woke up to the sound of someone breathing heavily outside of his bedroom window. He said he looked outside to see a man standing there with a camera. He said he asked the man what he was doing and the man told him he lived nearby and was just walking to his car.

Thursday, Oct. 10

3:51 p.m. – 8500 block of South Ave., police responded to Wendy’s for a fight between two women who may have been involved in a crash. Police said the cars didn’t seem damaged and the women gave conflicting stories.

Friday, Oct. 11

1 p.m. – 600 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Andre Campbell, 47, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Police found a car that had been reported stolen from a car parts warehouse and said Campbell had the key to it. He told police “a guy at the gas station” gave it to him, according to a report. Police said he didn’t know the man’s name or phone number, and claimed to have never met the man before. Police said Campbell also had a bag of marijuana in his pocket. While he was at the police department, Campbell dumped white powder from a $20 bill and kicked it around the floor, officers said. Police said the powder tested positive for cocaine.

3:01 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., reported theft of a company vehicle from the Lowe’s parking lot.

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:54 a.m. – 1100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a man stole a crossbow from Fin, Feather and Fur by hiding it under a blanket in a baby carrier, according to a police report.

2:41 a.m. – Ridgewood and Griswold drives, Jeremy Adams, 36, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with harassment by an inmate, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Adams spit on an officer’s face during a struggle. Police said they learned later that Adams has Hepatitis C, which can be spread through bodily fluids.

8:46 a.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., reported theft of a Craftsman riding mower from an outdoor storage lot near Lowe’s. Police said someone cut a hole in the chainlink fence.

9:54 a.m. – 7100 block of Tiffany Blvd., someone broke a window at the old TGI Friday’s building. It did not look like anyone went inside.

1:20 p.m. – 100 block of Rockdale Ave., reported home burglary. Police said someone stole a 48-piece sterling silver flatware set, but there was no evidence of anyone breaking into the house.

