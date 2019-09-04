Boardman crime activity: Man reports woman he met at bar stole car, comforter

Thursday, Aug. 29

10:35 a.m. – 700 block of Squirrel Hill Dr., reported theft of packages that had been stolen from a front porch.

Friday, Aug. 30

6:58 a.m. – 4000 block of S. Schenley Ave., a man said his vehicle was stolen after he went home with a woman who he met at The Pit bar on Youngstown’s north side. He said they were drinking heavily, and he passed out around midnight. When he woke up, the vehicle was gone. He said the woman also stole his comforter. He did not believe she used her real name, but he described her as being in her 50s, about 5’8″ tall and 175 pounds. The vehicle was a white 2004 Nissan Sentra with a cracked front bumper and missing front hubcap.

7:13 a.m. – 7500 block of Market St., reported theft of loose change from an unlocked vehicle. Police said surveillance video in the area captured video of the thieves, who appeared to be in their late-teens or early-20s. A brown wallet containing no cash or cards was found on the ground nearby, according to a police report.

7:43 a.m. – 100 block of Southwoods Ave., reported theft of a wallet and a watch from a vehicle overnight. Police received a report of another theft from a vehicle nearby and believed it may have been the same person, according to a police report.

Saturday, Aug. 31

4:26 a.m. – 100 block of Lemans Dr., a man reported that someone wrote a racial slur on the front door of his apartment. It was the second time that someone wrote it, so he was afraid for his safety, according to a police report.

9:11 a.m. – 100 block of Homestead Dr., a man reported that someone sprayed paint on several items behind his home, writing profanities as well. Police were given the name of a suspect and are investigating.

1:54 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., police were called to the Southern Park Mall for a reported fight between coworkers. A woman said her coworker made threats to come to her house and beat her up, and she believed that she was hiding between cars, waiting for her to leave the mall. Police said the argument started over a phone charger.

Sunday, Sept. 1

12:09 a.m. – 7500 block of Oregon Tl., Timothy Jernigan, 30, arrested and charged with domestic violence after a woman accused him of pushing her, causing her to fall onto an entertainment center. Jernigan denied touching the woman.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.