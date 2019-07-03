Boardman crime activity: Man reports woman attacked him with hammer

Friday, June 28

8:56 a.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., a loss prevention officer at Home Depot reported that a known suspect came into the store on three different days, stealing various types of hand-mowers.

Saturday, June 29

12:57 p.m. – 5400 block of South Ave., a man reported receiving threatening messages on Facebook after he posted a video showing motorcycles driving recklessly on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. He said he posted the video along with a comment saying it’s no wonder they get run over, according to a police report. The man told police that he immediately began getting comments from all over the country, saying he needs to be beaten up and that people are going to come to his work. He said many of the messages came from motorcycle group pages, and that the commenters also contacted his business’s Facebook page, demanding that he be fired.

Sunday, June 30

9:26 a.m. – 100 block of Arlene Ave., Ebony Mickel, 29, arrested on a warrant on felonious assault and domestic violence charges. Police said on June 29, a man accused Mickel of hitting him several times with a hammer during an argument. Police said the man’s arm was swollen and his hand was cut and bleeding. He went to the hospital for treatment.

1 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., a 75-year-old woman reported that a man approached her after her lawnmower broke and offered to fix it for her. She said she gave the man money for parts, which he told her he had to order as they were not in stock. She said the man later returned to her house, asking for money and saying his son was in an accident and that he needed gas money. The woman said she believed that she had been scammed by the man.

Monday, July 1

3:58 a.m. – 600 block of Oakridge Dr., a man reported that two men tried to break into his garage, but they ran when he came outside with a gun. He said while the men were running, they dropped a bottle of perfume. Police collected the perfume as evidence and tried to find the men with a K-9 but were unable to locate them.

12:22 a.m. – 200 block of Wychwood Ln., Russell Hoak, 40, arrested and charged with OVI and speeding. Police said Hoak admitted to being drunk when he was pulled over and that he had a blood-alcohol content of .260, over the legal driving limit of .08.

10:39 p.m. – Shady Run Road and Midlothian Boulevard, Phyllip Steffenhagen, 43, arrested and charged with OVI and assured clear distance ahead after a crash. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .198, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.