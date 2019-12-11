Boardman crime activity: Man reports being attacked after asking to use phone

Wednesday, Dec. 4

9:09 a.m. – 7400 block of West Blvd., police said they took six guns and suspected drug paraphernalia items during a search for a wanted fugitive.

10:30 a.m. – 7600 block of Glenwood Ave., police got a report of a suspicious man who tried opening a locked door at Boardman Glenwood High School. Upon further investigation, police learned it was 46-year-old Lamar Ware, who was there to pick up his sick child. Police said Ware had warrants, however, so he was arrested.

Thursday, Dec. 5

3:10 p.m. – 7400 block of Becky Ct., Eric Jones, Jr., 19, arrested and charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint. A woman told police Jones slapped her and held her down on the bed after an argument. She said he then jumped on the hood of her car to prevent her from leaving.

5:58 p.m. – 100 block of Prestwick Dr., reported home burglary while the residents were out of town. Police said the door was forced open and the bedroom was ransacked. The person who caused the damage did not take items of value and it didn’t seem like anything was missing, according to a police report.

Friday, Dec. 6

3:39 a.m. – 400 block of McClurg Rd., William Huff, Sr., 33, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation.

Saturday, Dec. 7

4:25 p.m. – 6800 block of Colleen Dr., a woman reported four boxes of outdoor Christmas lights were cut outside of her home and someone left wire cutters there.

Sunday, Dec. 8

2:08 a.m. – 4000 block of Hillman Way, a man said he was attacked near Home Savings and Loan’s ATM. He said he got an Uber ride but accidentally left his cell phone in the car. He said he asked men who were near the bank if he could borrow their phones, but said they attacked him.

2:51 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a couple shopping at Walmart reported a man pulled a knife on them. Police said the man left with more than $100 worth of stolen items.

10:39 p.m. – 5100 block Market St., David Jackson, 52, arrested and charged with OVI, no taillights and failure to yield. Police said Jackson had a blood-alcohol level of .117, over the legal limit of .08.

Monday, Dec. 9

9:51 p.m. – 7000 block of Claybourne Ave., Matthew Samu, 40, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to yield and driving under suspension. Police said Samu was involved in a crash and appeared to be intoxicated. He refused to submit a urine sample, according to a police report.

10:36 p.m. – 6900 block of Trenholm Rd., Thomas Ring, 39, arrested and charged with OVI and assured clear distance after a crash. Police said Ring hit a parked car, saying he didn’t see it. Police said he smelled like alcohol and seemed confused, but denied drinking that night. He refused to take sobriety tests, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.