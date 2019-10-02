Boardman crime activity: Man accuses officers of breaking tooth; police say damage likely due to meth use

Monday, Sept. 23

10:28 a.m. – 8000 block of Glenwood Ave., reported theft of a riding lawnmower from a shed.

Thursday, Sept. 26

10:21 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue and Shields Road, police were called for a reported fight in the carport of an apartment complex. Police received reports of gunfire in the area but found no evidence that shots were fired, according to a police report. They’re investigating.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:46 a.m. – Market Street at Meadowbrook Avenue, Michael Higgins, 43, of East Liverpool, arrested and charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police reported that Higgins was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said Higgins was argumentative and uncooperative during his arrest, at one point, throwing himself out of the police cruiser as if he passed out. Police said he also accused officers of breaking his tooth during his arrest, but police noted in their report there were no visible facial injuries and that “his dental health is similar to that of a methamphetamine user.”

Saturday, Sept. 28

1:05 a.m. – 7000 block of West Blvd., a man reported that someone cut a window screen at his apartment in what appeared to be an attempt to gain entry inside. He said he didn’t think anyone got inside, as nothing appeared to be moved or taken.

1:34 p.m. – 7100 block of Ron Park Pl., Robert Rosenberg, Jr., 24, arrested on a warrant and charged with inducing panic. A family member of Rosenberg called police to report that Rosenberg told her that he had been abducted and was being held against his will until he could pay a ransom. She said Rosenberg texted her a picture showing his bloody face, claiming that he had been beaten. She said during a phone call, he handed the phone to who he said was a captor. The woman believed that Rosenberg made up the story and that he was using a deeper voice, posing as the captor, according to a police report. Police said the woman had given him $500, but he later called and asked for more money, claiming he was still being held captive.

6:55 p.m. – Boardman Poland Rd., a girl reported that someone she believed was posing as a police officer pulled her over. She said the man was driving a blue Ford pickup truck, but he had flashing red and blue lights. He let her go with a warning but had asked her where she went to school, according to a police report.

11:45 p.m. – 100 block of Woodrow Ave., a man reported being dragged by a vehicle after an argument at a bonfire over someone disciplining a child. He said he was leaning on the vehicle when the driver abruptly pulled away. His arm was stuck between the toolbox and vehicle cab, causing him to be dragged the length of 10 houses before he fell off and skinned his knee, according to a police report. He said he did not know if the incident was intentional, the report stated.

Sunday, Sept. 29

3:18 p.m. – 8200 block of Southern Blvd., reported theft of Nike Jordan-brand shoes during a home burglary.

11:30 p.m. – 2000 block of Wolosyn Cr., Ashley Domico, 35, of Struthers, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Police reported receiving a report from Domico’s boyfriend that she broke into his home and refused to leave. Domico, who police said was drunk, hit an officer with her purse, according to a police report. Police said she had marijuana in the purse.

