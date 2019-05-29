Boardman crime activity: Mail carrier attacked by dog, police say

Wednesday, May 22

9:38 a.m. – 8500 block of Market St., police said someone shot either a BB or pellet through the front windows of Mr. Darby’s Antique and Collectible Emporium.

4:57 p.m. – 700 block of Orlo Ln., Brian Craft, 36, arrested on a warrant for a telecommunications harassment charge. Police said on May 16, a woman reported that an intoxicated Craft showed up at her house and threatened to burn her house down with everyone inside. Police said the woman also had several emails from Craft, threatening her and her children. Craft was also charged with domestic violence threats as a result of that incident, as well as possession of marijuana.

Thursday, May 23

10:23 a.m. – 7200 block of Market St., Nathan Seaman, 29, charged with deception to obtain dangerous drugs. Police said Seaman gave an altered prescription to Walgreens pharmacists. According to a police report, the prescription had been altered from amoxicillin to Oxycodone.

11:51 a.m. – 7400 block of E. Huntington Dr., a man reported that his outdoor decorative display was stolen from his yard. He described it as a John Deere cast iron tractor with a bell hanging from it.

Saturday, May 25

11 a.m. – 4200 block of Milltrace Rd., a mail carrier reported being bitten by a dog, which broke a cable it was tied to and charged at him. He said the dog bit him several times, but backed off after he sprayed it with mace. The mail carrier was taken to the hospital for injuries to his shoulder, knee, stomach and arm. The dog was quarantined, according to a police report.

Sunday, May 26

2:21 p.m. – 4400 block of Southern Blvd., a 17-year-old girl was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A man reported that his daughter threw fabric softener at him and held a knife toward him after a fight about a cell phone. He said when he tried to get the knife off of her, she punched him in the face, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.