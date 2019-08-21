Boardman crime activity: Family Dollar manager reports angry customer threw items after being denied cigarettes

Saturday, August 17

4:39 p.m. – 100 block of Carter Cr., Torry Cato, arrested on a warrant and charged with domestic violence. A woman reported that Cato hit her three times in the face with a cell phone. Police said she had a scratch under her eye and on her hand.

Sunday, August 18

2 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., a manager at Family Dollar reported that an angry customer tried to rip the credit card machine from the counter and threw items on the floor. She said she refused to sell the woman cigarettes because the woman didn’t have identification, only a photocopy of her driver’s license. She said the woman also tried to fight her.

6:54 p.m. – 1200 block of Barbie Dr., a woman reported that her laptop was missing after an estate sale at her house. She said people had been in and out of the house for two days, but she didn’t see anyone leave with the laptop.

7:30 p.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., a manager at the Magic Tree Pub and Eatery reported that a tabletop was damaged while five people were eating inside the restaurant. The manager said someone drew on the table with pen, and they were unable to get it off.

Monday, August 19

9:34 a.m. – 100 block of Lemans Dr., a man, who is black, reported that a racial slur was written on the door of his apartment.

5:11 p.m. – 7300 block of Market St., a 14-year-old Boardman boy is charged with criminal mischief after a report that kids were throwing rocks at the window of Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirits. One of the suspects, which was found nearby, admitted to throwing the rocks, according to a police report.

5:14 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a man reported that his work van was missing from the parking lot in front of Michael’s. Police checked with Boardman Towing, and workers there said they did not tow the van. It was listed as stolen.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.