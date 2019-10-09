Boardman crime activity: DUI suspect fights with officers, police say

Thursday, Oct. 3

6:57 p.m. – Market Street and Indianola Road, Allison Moschella, 21, arrested and charged with drug abuse, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Police reported finding two bags containing over 75 grams of marijuana, 15 bars of Xanax and $302 in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police said it appeared as if the drugs were going to be packaged for sale as there were other plastic bags in the vehicle. Police said when told she was going to be arrested, Moschella spiked her phone on the ground like a football and screamed, “Y’all motherf***ers got me f***ed up!”

Friday, Oct. 4

9:24 a.m. – 700 block of Annawan Ln., reported theft of a yellow 2001 Pontiac Aztek which was unlocked with the keys inside.

11:54 a.m. – 500 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Marko Bills, 34, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police said Bills, who was suspected of trying to shoplift from Burlington Coat Factory, ran from officers. Officers eventually caught him.

2 p.m. – St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown, Jon Gomori, 39, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant for a charge of making terroristic threats.

4:48 p.m. – 100 block of Meadowbrook Ave., reported break-in in which copper pipes were stolen.

11:17 p.m. – 1200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Thomas Pearson, 69, arrested and charged with vandalism, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and DUI. Police said Pearson hit another vehicle in the parking lot of Blue Wolf Tavern, and he appeared to be intoxicated, admitting to drinking six beers. Police said he failed field sobriety tests and started yelling profanities after he was arrested, calling a woman at the scene a profane name for calling police. Police said he then began fighting with officers and broke a breath test machine at the station. Officers hit him with a Taser and took him to jail.

Saturday, Oct. 5

1:13 p.m. – 4200 block of Chester Dr., report that a vehicle was “keyed” while parked in a garage. The owner of the vehicle didn’t know who would cause the damage.

Sunday, Oct. 6

2:16 a.m. – Mercy Health Boardman, Carmen Brown, 44, arrested on a warrant on domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges. Brown’s mother told police that Brown slapped her face, pushed her into a railing and picked up a wooden board, threatening to hit her with it, a police report stated. Police said Brown was drunk and belligerent when they arrived and said Brown yelled profanities and refused to cooperate.

10:17 a.m. – 100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., the manager of GetGo reported an employee found a fake $20 bill that had been given to them for a purchase. Police said “COPY MONEY” was written on the front of the bill, and “Specimen” was written on the back.

9:21 p.m. – 8400 block of Colwyn Ct., a man told police that someone poured glue over his car. He suspected an ex-girlfriend may have done it because she was mad at him.

Monday, Oct. 7

12:25 a.m. – 100 block of Prestwick Dr., reported theft of shoes from a vehicle. Police said the theft smashed the front window. The shoes were only valued at $20, according to the report.

1:18 p.m. – 1900 block of Wolosyn Cr., reported theft of TVs and tools from an apartment during a burglary. Police said it appeared that the burglar used a rock to break a window and get inside.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

2:20 a.m. – 5200 block of Glenwood Ave., police were called to the Forest Lawn Cemetery for a woman who had fallen in a creek. When police arrived, the woman had managed to crawl from the ravine into a wooded area where she was rescued by firefighters. The woman told investigators that she walked into the wooded area to use the bathroom and stumbled down into the 10 to 15-foot rocky bottom of the ravine.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.