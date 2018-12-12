Boardman crime activity: Dollar store employee says thief recorded her on Facebook Live

Saturday, Dec. 8

11 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a man reported that his wallet was stolen from his home and someone used his cards. He said the man who lives with him let another man, who at one time worked for him, into the house. He then noticed the wallet was missing after the man left.

1:47 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a woman at Finish Line in the Southern Park Mall said a man punched her a few times while she was in the checkout line to buy shoes. She said she didn’t know the group of men, although she recognized one of them from seeing him in New Castle. Witnesses said the woman and man talked with each other about money before the assault. Police said the woman was defensive when they asked her questions.

4:57 p.m. – 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a Dollar General employee said she saw a man inside the store hide a package of batteries in his pocket. She said she made eye contact with him and he began yelling and recording her on Facebook Live, saying she was harassing him. She said the man left without paying for the batteries.

Sunday, Dec. 9

6:48 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Eric Barcley, 23, of Campbell, arrested and charged with theft, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging. Police said Barcley was caught trying to pry Chromebooks from their displays at Walmart. He ditched one of the Chromebooks in the electric heater aisle and a pair of pliers was found hidden behind a display, according to a police report.

3:30 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a woman said someone tampered with the rear hatch of her vehicle while she was in Walmart. She believed it was a man who accused her of hitting his car, although she said she never hit it. Police said they received no reports of an accident there and the woman’s car didn’t have any other damage.

4:24 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Blaine Wildman, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Wildman was passed out in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Police said a syringe was found in the car and although Wildman said it belonged to a friend, police said he admitted to being a recovering heroin addict.

5 p.m. – 1000 block of Zander Dr., reported theft of lumber and a ceramic mosaic table from a backyard.

Monday, Dec. 10

7:15 a.m. – 6000 block of Applecrest Ct., reported home burglary. Police said someone stole a PlayStation 4 game console, a laptop, Victoria’s Secret outfits and other items.

11:30 a.m. – 7100 block of Market St., Alex Kelly, 25, of Youngstown, charged with theft. The owner of Cocca’s Pizza said Kelly, an employee, stole at least $250 from the cash register and tip box over the period of a month.

12:31 p.m. – 5900 block of South Ave., reported theft of a dealer license plate from Four Wheels Cars.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

3:53 a.m. – 900 block of Mathews Rd., reported burglary at Washing Well Laundry. Police said surveillance video showed a white man with a goatee, wearing dark glasses, jeans and a red and white flannel jacket, breaking into the business. He then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

7:45 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., reported theft of two 32-inch televisions from Walmart. Police said the suspects acted as if they were scanning the items at the self-checkout register but they then ran out of the store with the TVs after an employee approached them.

11:22 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Brent Cayavec, 39, of Warren, answered to a warrant for a menacing by stalking charge. On July 16, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Cayavec, was driving to her house on a regular basis, as well as calling and texting her. She said she also found a tracking device on her vehicle that she believed Cayavec put there. Cayavec denied the allegations.

1:19 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Amini Nerson, 18, of Pittsburgh, charged with theft. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy from Pittsburgh were also charged with theft. Police said the suspects tried stealing backpacks filled with electronics from Kohl’s.

8:03 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., Keyshawn Blalock, 20, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and theft. Another suspect was charged with theft. Police said they stole items from Family Dollar and tried to run police approached them in the McDonald’s parking lot. Police said most of the stolen items were recovered.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.