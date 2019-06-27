Boardman crime activity: Customer information compromised during vehicle break-in, police say

Monday, June 24

2:20 a.m. – 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle, a woman reported that a man tried to break into her apartment but ran before officers arrived. The woman told police that she vaguely knows the suspect through mutual friends and that he “has an odd obsession with her,” according to a police report. Police said the suspect reportedly punched a glass window after being asked to leave, and officers found a trail of blood leading toward the street.

7:14 a.m. – 100 block of Karago Ave., there was a reported break-in to a truck belonging to Two Men and a Truck. Cash was taken as well as a clipboard containing a customer’s credit card information, according to a police report.

8:40 p.m. – 100 block of Willow Dr., a man reported that he returned home after being out of town to find his door was ajar. The man reported that his TV, Xbox One game system, crossbow and shotguns were missing. The man believed that the burglar entered through a window, according to a police report.

Tuesday, June 25

11:05 p.m. – 6600 block of West Blvd., Ramon Rodriguez, 21, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control after police say he crashed into a ditch. Rodriguez said the road was wet, but police suspected he was under the influence of drugs and said he admitted to smoking marijuana more than three hours prior. He submitted a urine test.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.