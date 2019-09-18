Boardman crime activity: Burglar leaves note reading, ‘I’ll be back’

Friday, Sept. 13

6 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a woman said her car’s rear window was shattered while she was momentarily parked in the fire lane. Police reviewed surveillance video and didn’t see anyone near the car when the window shattered and did not find anything that would have broken it.

7:21 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Korri Henderson, 50, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation out of Cuyahoga County and charged with theft at Walmart. Police said Henderson tried leaving the store without paying for her items.

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:31 p.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., reported theft of keys and an iPhone from Home Again Consignments.

Sunday, Sept. 15

4:53 p.m. – 100 block of Arlene Ave., a man reported several cars were driving recklessly and one driver tried to hit him. He said he went into the road and waved his arms to get the car to stop so it wouldn’t hit kids on bikes. When the car stopped, he and the driver exchanged words, according to a report. The driver sped up toward him as he was getting a photo of the license plate, the man said. He said he had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.

Monday, Sept. 16

11:13 a.m. – 8400 block of Market St., Joseph Barnes, 30, arrested and charged with DUI, drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Barnes passed out behind the wheel of a car after a crash. Police also reported finding crack cocaine, pills and homemade explosives in the vehicle. Barnes told police the explosives were “for fun to blow up” and they were made by “a hillbilly” about two years ago, according to a police report.

3:30 p.m. – 7200 block of Glenwood Ave., police responded to a business for a reported scam. Police said an employee took a call from someone he thought was a representative of an electric company, reporting the electric would be shut off to the business if a payment wasn’t received. The employee said he provided the caller a bank card before realizing it wasn’t the electric company.

4:24 p.m. – 100 block of Sciota Ave., reported home burglary in which a window was pried open. The burglar left a note saying, “I’ll be back,” mentioning the victim’s name, according to a police report.

6:31 p.m. – Warren Police Department, Rashonda Weaver, 29, arrested on a warrant on charges of theft, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. Police said on September 8, Weaver tried to steal an inflator from Walmart but dropped it and ran when security came up to her. While searching for the woman, police said they found Weaver’s purse in a car reported stolen out of Youngstown.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.