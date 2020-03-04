Boardman crime activity: 4 arrested during investigation of theft at Walgreen’s

Friday, Feb. 28

1:10 p.m. – 100 block of Colonial Dr., Liberty, Christopher Gause, 31, arrested on warrants for charges of robbery, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, drug abuse and theft. Police said Gause was accused of shoplifting on multiple occasions. Police said after stealing from Kohl’s on February 21, Gause ran through the parking lot, knocking over a young boy who was walking with his family. He was then involved in a struggle with an officer who arrested him, according to a police report.

Saturday, Feb. 29

3:23 a.m. – 600 block of Cook Ave., a woman reported that she woke up to find her ex-boyfriend pushing open her bedroom window. She said although they had dated for five years, the suspect was in jail for most of their relationship. She did not know why he was at the apartment.

1:12 a.m. – 7200 block of Market St., reported theft at Walgreen’s in which a man and a woman left with personal hygiene items that they didn’t pay for. Police were able to identify a suspect through vehicle registration.

2:22 a.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Sarah Markulin, 32, charged with receiving stolen property. Shawn Zecher, 46, arrested on a warrant for a failure to comply with a court order charge. Jeret Hiles, 36, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug instruments. Tiffany Bolen, 37, arrested on a warrant for charges of theft and identify fraud, on failure to appear on charges in Portage County and on new charges of obstructing official business, possession drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested the group after they were sent to Town and Country Motel for an investigation of a theft at Walgreen’s earlier. Police reported finding several drug items in the room. Police also reported finding items that had been stolen from Walgreen’s, according to a police report.

11:15 p.m. – 1500 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., Maurice Briggs, 35, arrested on a warrant on a domestic violence charge. Police said on August 14, a woman accused Briggs of throwing hot coffee on her face.

Monday, March 2

3:20 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a man reported that he believed his wallet fell out of his pocket while he was in a massage chair at the Southern Park Mall. He returned to the area but couldn’t find the wallet. He later got notifications that someone was using his account to make purchases online.

11:48 p.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Mindy Gandy, 35, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said last October, a man reported that a woman he met at a bar, Gandy, asked to do her laundry at his apartment. He said while she was there, she stole coins and his personal documents.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.