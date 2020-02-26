Austintown crime: Witnesses say suspect intentionally hit man with car

Wednesday, Feb. 19

1:52 p.m. – 800 block of N. Meridian Rd., Thomas E. Poyssick, Jr., 21, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police responded to Meridian Drive Thru for an argument between several people. Police said witnesses at the scene said Poyssick hit a man with his car on purpose, causing him to fly into the air. Police said the victim did have a hammer in his hand at the time, but witnesses said he never came up to Poyssick or threatened him with it.

Thursday, Feb. 20

10:47 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Meridian Road, Gregory Clark, Jr., 26, charged with improper handling of a firearm and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop. Police said they found a loaded gun in the car.

Friday, Feb. 21

1 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Four Mile Run Road, Deviel Jones, 19, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and driving under a suspended license after a traffic stop. Police said they found a loaded gun in the car. Two teens in the car were also charged with curfew violations.

Saturday, Feb. 22

2:30 a.m. – 5600 block of Norquest Blvd., Vincent Martinelli, 66, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Martinelli of hitting her and dragging her by her hair. Police said he was screaming and confrontational when officers arrived.

