Austintown crime: Man tells police he was likely drugged when his wallet, U-Haul was stolen

Crime

Police in Austintown investigated the following incidents in Austintown from Feb. 11-18:

Tuesday, Feb. 11

8:19 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and N. Wickliffe Cr., Bryandon Rutland, 30, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Feb. 16

5:40 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., a man reported that he invited two men that he met at Club 76 back to his hotel room to continue drinking. He said he woke up to find his wallet, keys and U-Haul truck missing. He told police that he only had two drinks, so be believed that he may have been drugged.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

3:24 a.m. – Pinegrove Avenue and Innwood Drive, Ryan Meadows, 27, charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Police said Meadows was involved in a police chase after police tried to pull over a reported “suspicious vehicle.” He was arrested, but two other men in the vehicle got away, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

