Austintown crime: Drugs found in car after passenger runs, police say

Friday, February 28

9:11 p.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., officers spoke with the manager of Hollywood Gaming in reference to an index card he received in the mail, referencing a missing five-year-old girl from New Jersey and an area near a truck stop on 76. The return address was unintelligible and the postal code returned to Culican, Mexico, police say. The police say, however, nothing of value was found in the area after a search.

Saturday, February 29

2:54 a.m. – 4000 block of Burkey Rd., Scott D. Schaffer, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police say they were called to a home for a potential burglary-in-progress after Schaffer began pounding on a neighbor’s door and windows. Police say the suspect told them that he was trying to get into his home and soon realized it was not actually his home, due to being intoxicated. Police turned Schaffer over to his parents.

Sunday, March 1

1:36 p.m. – 300 block of Westminster Ave., Dwayne L. Bulls, Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and criminal trespass. Police say they were called to the home after Bulls arrived, threatening to harm the resident after being warned from the property previously. According to a police report, the resident and Bulls began arguing over property when Bulls kicked the door open and gained entry. Police say Bulls also threatened to “shank” the victim.

Wednesday, March 4

2:29 a.m. – 800 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Ama E. Dodson, 35, was arrested on two warrants and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say Dodson was pulled over for failure to dim her high beams, and a passenger got out and ran from the vehicle. After the four passengers were detained, police say they noticed Dodson chewing a white substance and found suspected cocaine on the seat. Police say they also found a syringe and a small bag of marijuana. Officers say they were unable to locate the female passenger that ran. Dodson was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.