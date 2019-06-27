Austintown crime activity: Woman says man keyed car after she shut off his phone

Crime

Police investigated the following incidents in Austintown from June 21-23:

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Austintown Police Department

Friday, June 21

11:09 a.m. – 400 block of S. Raccoon Rd., a woman reported that a man keyed her car, scratching profanity on the hood because she turned off cell service to the number he used. She said in a phone call that the man admitted to damaging her car.

Sunday, June 23

2:43 a.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., Belinda Cooper, 35, of Cuyahoga Falls, charged with drug abuse. An officer reported seeing Cooper smoking a meth pipe in the parking lot of Hollywood Gaming. Cooper said she didn’t have a pipe and officers didn’t find one, according to a police report. Police said she had marijuana and admitted to a deputy that she possibly threw a pipe out the window.

10:10 p.m. – 100 block of S. Vine St. in Columbiana, Tyler Morrell, 24, of Salem, arrested on a warrant for a receiving stolen property charge. Police said on January 23, Morrell tried returning stolen items to Tractor Supply.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story