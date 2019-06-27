Austintown crime activity: Woman says man keyed car after she shut off his phone

Friday, June 21

11:09 a.m. – 400 block of S. Raccoon Rd., a woman reported that a man keyed her car, scratching profanity on the hood because she turned off cell service to the number he used. She said in a phone call that the man admitted to damaging her car.

Sunday, June 23

2:43 a.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., Belinda Cooper, 35, of Cuyahoga Falls, charged with drug abuse. An officer reported seeing Cooper smoking a meth pipe in the parking lot of Hollywood Gaming. Cooper said she didn’t have a pipe and officers didn’t find one, according to a police report. Police said she had marijuana and admitted to a deputy that she possibly threw a pipe out the window.

10:10 p.m. – 100 block of S. Vine St. in Columbiana, Tyler Morrell, 24, of Salem, arrested on a warrant for a receiving stolen property charge. Police said on January 23, Morrell tried returning stolen items to Tractor Supply.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.