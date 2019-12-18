Austintown crime activity: Woman says man hired for gutter work scammed her

Friday, Dec. 6

11:08 p.m. – 100 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Shalako R. Pierce, 26, arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop. He was additionally charged with obstructing official business because police said he lied about his identity.

Friday, Dec. 13

2:01 a.m. – 4600 block of Kirk Rd., Lori Tomko-Hromyak, 43, arrested and charged with OVI, child endangering and a marked lanes violation. Police found Tomko-Hromyak behind the wheel of a car, which was stopped in the road and facing the wrong way. Police said she told an officer she was taking her child to school, who was sitting in the passenger seat, although it was 2 a.m. Police said she seemed confused and admitted taking prescription sleeping pills.

2:46 a.m. – Oakwood Avenue and N. Four Mile Run Road, Cody Webb, 26, of Youngstown, charged with driving under suspension, failure to obey a traffic control device and drug abuse after a traffic stop in which police reported finding crack cocaine.

4:37 a.m. – 100 block of Idlewood Rd., Shannon Cunning, 43, arrested on a warrant out of Columbiana County after police responded to a dispute.

St. Elizabeth Health Center, Robert P. Wisler, II, 41, of Struthers, arrested on a warrant for a grand theft charge. Wisler was identified in a police report as the suspect in a scam. A woman said a man who posed as the owner of a gutter-cleaning and repair business took money for work but never completed it.

Saturday, Dec. 14

10:48 p.m. – N. Meridian Road and Mahoning Avenue, Brian L. Thomas, charged with receiving stolen property, driving under a suspended license and fictitious plates after a traffic stop. Police said Thomas was driving a car with plates that were reported stolen.

Sunday, Dec. 15

4:41 p.m. – N. Canfield Niles Road and Norquest Boulevard, Heather R. Withers, 44, of Lake Milton, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Police reported finding a crack pipe, burnt spoons with suspected cocaine residue on them and marijuana.

6:26 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Lexington Place, Damion Z. Thomas, 44, charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments after a traffic stop. Police said he had a syringe, a burnt spoon with suspected heroin residue and a crack pipe.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.