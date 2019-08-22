Austintown crime activity: Woman says camera caught man urinating on her porch

Saturday, August 10

Mahoning Avenue at S. Beverly Avenue, William Mahone, 25, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant on criminal trespass and public indecency charges. A woman said her Ring doorbell camera caught Mahone urinating on her front porch. She said she has had continuous issues with Mahone and he had been warned not to return to her property. Police said they’ve received previous reports from the woman about receiving unwanted messages from Mahone.

Tuesday, August 13

4:52 a.m. – 5600 block of Baylor Ave., Peter Thompson, 42, of Garrettsville, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge out of Portage County and charged with falsification. Police said Thompson gave them a fake name during their investigation.

Thursday, August 15

3:55 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Arthur Gibbs, 62, of Youngstown, charged with shoplifting from Walmart. Police said Gibbs tried stealing frozen meat and four bottles of wine.

Saturday, August 17

4:04 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Alvin Eshelman, Jr., 42, of North Jackson, charged with petty theft. Police said Eshelman stole a BB gun and frozen pizza rolls from Walmart.

Sunday, August 18

10:26 p.m. – 800 block of N. Meridian Rd., Kerri Ranshaw, 33, of Hubbard, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Police said Ranshaw ran into a bathroom and hid from officers. Police reported finding a cotton swab with suspected heroin on it and a syringe on the floor near the bathroom sink.

Monday, August 19

6:51 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave., Tera Tuchek, 29, arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft; Aaron Kramer, 30, and Justin Black, 39, both charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police got a report that a man was doing drugs in the Giant Eagle parking lot. When officers got there, they said they found Tuchek and Black leaving the store with steak and Kramer waiting in a car. Police said the steak had been stolen from the store. Officers also reported finding syringes and a spoon in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.