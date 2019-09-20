Austintown crime activity: Woman made up abuse accusations, police say

Monday, Sept. 2

7:36 p.m. – 500 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Lacey N. Higginbotham, arrested and charged with inducing panic and obstructing official business. Police received a call that a woman was screaming for help, yelling that she had been punched in the face. Police forced open the apartment door where the screaming was heard and said Higginbotham and a man were in bed, acting like they were sleeping. The man said he was sleeping when he was awoken by Higginbotham, who was screaming. He said they got into an argument at which time Higginbotham began punching herself in the face and screaming false accusations about him hitting her. He said Higginbotham also bit and scratched him, but he did not want to press charges against her, according to a police report. Higginbotham admitted that she made up the allegations and told police that she didn’t answer the door when they arrived because she didn’t want to get in trouble, according to the report.

Friday, Sept. 6

6:46 p.m. – 900 block of Compass West, Ashlee Artist, arrested on a warrant after police were called to the area for a dispute. Police said Artist ran away but was captured by an officer in the back yard of a home in the 400 block of Westgate Boulevard. She was additionally charged with obstructing official business.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

2:53 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Mark Peachock, 63, of Youngstown, charged with petty theft. Police said Peachock emptied a box of cookies in Walmart and hid printer ink and a pair of gloves in the box. He then scanned the cookies in the self-check-out register but not the hidden items, according to a police report.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

6:18 p.m. – S. Meridian and Kirk roads, David Evans, 53, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jami Cefalde, 35, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Police reported finding suboxone strips on Evans as well as a pipe and loose crack cocaine in the vehicle. Police said Cefalde had a cut straw containing cocaine residue.

Friday, Sept. 13

2:53 p.m. – 3900 block of Brandomyne Ave., Robert Buffington, Jr., 55, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court after police were called for a problem at a home.

Sunday, Sept. 15

100 block of Colonial Dr., Charles Zell, Jr., arrested on a warrant for a petty theft charge. Police said on August 19, Zell walked out of Walmart with a shopping cart containing three air conditioners that he didn’t pay for.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.