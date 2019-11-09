LIVE NOW /
Austintown crime activity: Police say suspects stole generator from Home Depot

Austintown police investigated the following incidents from Nov. 3-5:

Sunday, Nov. 3

2:29 a.m. – Elmwood Avenue and Rosemond Drive, Nicholas J. Hovey, charged with driving under suspension and a turn signal violation during a traffic stop. A passenger was cited for having an open container of beer. Police also reported finding cocaine in the vehicle.

Monday, Nov. 4

10:48 p.m. – 100 block of Compass Dr., Vernon W. Johnson, Jr., arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification, driving under suspension and no turn signal. Police said Vernon lied about his identity during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

9:24 a.m. – 4900 block of Mahoning Ave., a manager at Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported that a renter failed to return a vehicle, despite several attempts to contact the suspect.

7:47 p.m. – 6100 block of Mahoning Ave., Ceira M. Buckner, charged with theft, and Myeshia L. Traylor, charged with complicity to theft. Police said Home Depot employees reported that the two stole a generator and other items and left. Police stopped the suspects at Custom Metal Works, where they reported finding the stolen items in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

