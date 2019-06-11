Austintown crime activity: Police say reckless driver dropped drugs out of hole in floor

Friday, May 31

8:53 p.m. – 5100 block of Mahoning Ave., Derek Blair, 29, of Salem, and Mary Holmes, 28, of Leetonia, both arrested and charged with drug abuse and possessing drug instruments. Police got reports that Blair and Holmes were using drugs at GetGo. Officers said they found Blair in the bathroom with a needle and drugs in his pocket. When Holmes, who was sitting in a car at a pump, got up, police said a needle fell from her lap.

Saturday, June 1

11:44 p.m. – 100 block of Carnegie Ave., Brian Bolger, 45, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Sunday, June 2

3:21 p.m. – S. Navarre and Mahoning avenues, police said they pulled over a speeding driver who almost hit a man walking his dog. The officer said he saw pills in the cupholder, which the driver didn’t have a prescription for. Police said inside the car, they found a hole in the floorboard that went straight out to the road. Officers believe the driver had been getting rid of drugs through the hole in the floorboard before the traffic stop. The driver denied it. The driver has not been charged.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.