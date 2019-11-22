Austintown crime activity: Police say man skipped out on bill at Denny’s

Wednesday, Nov. 13

9:25 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., a man is facing charges after police said he stole two televisions from Walmart and ran away. A woman who drove the man to the store helped police get the stolen items back, according to a report. She told police he gave her money to take him to the store. Police then reported finding the man, who they said was kicking and throwing his arms around. An officer Tased him and said he faked a seizure. He was taken to the hospital and police said he refused to identify himself. He wasn’t identified at the time the police report was filed.

Monday, Nov. 18

8:32 p.m. – 3800 block of Elmwood Ave., Marcia A. Lalama, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A man told police Lalama hit him with a broom handle during an argument.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

2:45 a.m. – 4900 block of Mahoning Ave., Austin Chace, charged with theft. Police said Chace was with a group that ate at Denny’s but didn’t pay for their food. A waitress said they ate more than $90 worth of food and ordered some to go before they tried leaving without paying. Chace told employees he forgot his wallet, but the two people who were with him never came back with it, according to a police report. Police said Chace was taken to the hospital during his arrest after reports that he ate heroin.

6:44 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Four Mile Run Road, Kermit Gabel, 88, arrested on a warrant out of Texas. Gabel was nicknamed the “Silver Burglar” after a string of burglaries in the late ’40s and early ’50s in which he would steal furs, jewelry and other items. Gabel was wanted on a parole violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.