Austintown crime activity: Police say driver of stolen car said he was going to the White House

Thursday, August 22

2:22 p.m. – 300 block of Benton Ave., a man said he fired an employee who hasn’t returned the business’ vehicles. The owner of the business told police he contacted the suspect three times to return the vehicles. Police said GPS tracking showed one of the vehicles was in North Carolina.

9:54 p.m. – 5200 block of Seventy Six Dr., Jeffrey Handeland, Jr., 25, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after police said he was driving a car reported stolen out of Wisconsin. When officers asked where he was going, police said Handeland responded, “The White House, eventually.” Police said he told them he was going to the White House to “start the healing.”

Friday, August 23

11:33 a.m. – 5700 block of Patriot Blvd., reported theft of a car.

7:07 p.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., Christopher Mason, 51, of Mineral Ridge, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said Mason attacked her after coming home drunk. Police said Mason admitted to taking the woman’s cell phone but denied touching her. Police said he has been convicted of domestic violence twice in the past, so the charge was elevated to a felony.

