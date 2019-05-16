Austintown crime activity: Police say chase with suspect ended on dead-end road

Tuesday, May 7

11:53 p.m. – 100 block of S. Yorkshire Blvd., Christine DeJute, 35, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A man said DeJute punched him in the stomach while he was asleep on the couch. He said DeJute accused him of having sexual relations with another woman while she was in the shower and then continued to attack him.

Wednesday, May 8

2:17 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Marcia Drive, Cortez Collins, 26, of South Euclid, arrested on several warrants and charged with failure to comply and tampering with evidence as a result of a police chase in a rental truck. Police said Collins was involved in a chase with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers that ended in Austintown. Police said Collins ended up in a dead end on Tulane Avenue and drove through front lawns, nearly hitting a vehicle backing out of a garage. Police said Collins then drove into the woods, hitting several trees before striking a large tree and severely damaging the truck. Police said Collins ran out of the car but was eventually arrested by officers who surrounded him. Police reported finding bags containing white powder in the area where Collins was running.

Friday, May 10

10:38 p.m. – N. Meridian Road, Cameron Howell, 23, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. Police said a gun was found in the center console of the vehicle during a traffic stop. Police also reported finding a vape pen with THC oil, another suspect is facing charges for that item.

Saturday, May 11

4:01 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Aldrich Road, Victor Beltran, 26, of Youngstown, cited for having an open container in a vehicle. Police received a report that people were drinking in a car and throwing the empty alcohol bottles out of the window, almost hitting another vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle and reported finding a partially-empty bottle of Corona and two full bottles on the floor as well as marijuana and Tramadol pills. Police said a suspect took ownership of the drugs for which he did not have a prescription, and he’s facing charges. Police said Beltran was the only one drinking beer.

Tuesday, May 14

3:19 a.m. – 900 block of Compass West, Qwashawn Robinson, 27, of Hubbard, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Robinson of choking her. Police said the woman had scratches and redness around her jaw. Robinson told police that he grabbed the woman’s necklace, which may have caused the marks, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.