Austintown crime activity: Police report scuffle with OVI suspect

Sunday, July 28

3:31 a.m. – Burkey and S. Meridian roads, Anthony Morton, II, 35, arrested on multiple warrants and charged with OVI. Police said Morton was uncooperative during the OVI investigation, and he wrestled with officers. Police reported finding suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the car.

6:39 p.m. – N. Meridian and Crum roads, Paul Sudimak, 54, of North Jackson, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, July 31

9:21 p.m. – N. Turner and Silica roads, Samantha Popio, 47, of Canfield, charged with OVI and failure to yield after a crash involving two vehicles. Police said Popio pulled out in front of the other vehicle and said she admitted to drinking three beers. She refused to take a breath test, according to a police report.

Thursday, August 1

9:10 p.m. – Crimson Court and Herons Circle, Bobby Featsent, 38, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to reinstate license. A man reported seeing Featsent drive into a curb and later over a front yard, nearly striking a light post. After Featsent backed up out of the yard, the man said he stopped him and took his keys. Police said Featsent appeared to be intoxicated, and they said he admitted to drinking too much at Club 76. He refused to take any sobriety tests, according to a police report.

Saturday, August 3

4:22 p.m. – S. Raccoon Road, Shaquille Williams, 26, arrested and charged with possession of drugs. Police said Williams was found with Tramadol and Vyvanse pills. Due to previous drug convictions, the charges were escalated to felony charges, police said.

Sunday, August 4

7:38 p.m. – Oakwood Avenue and N. Meridian Road, Stephen Marshall, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, charged with drug possession after a traffic stop. Police said the vehicle smelled like marijuana to which Marshall responded that it always smells like marijuana because he “smokes real good weed,” according to a police report. Police reported finding Oxycodone pills for which Marshall did not have a prescription, and cookies that they suspected contained marijuana.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.