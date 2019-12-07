Austintown crime activity: Police report finding stolen food in car after shoplifting complaint

Friday, Nov. 22

1:43 a.m. – Davis Drive and S. Raccoon Road, Lavonte Powell, 24, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense and charged with driving under suspension.

Saturday, Nov. 23

1:19 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Viall Road, Anthony Moffo, 21, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Monday, Nov. 25

3400 block of S. Canfield Niles Rd., Nicole Diddle, 35, arrested on a warrant on a child endangering charge. Police said on November 8, Diddle and 23-year-old Autumn Hines facilitated a fight between two teenage girls. Hines also faces a child endangering charge.

7:33 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave., Chrisean M. Hicks, charged with theft, and Jillian L. Russell, charged with improper handling of a firearm. Police said Hicks admitted to stealing food from Giant Eagle. Police also reported finding other stolen items in the vehicle, including items taken from Walmart. Police also said that Russell, who was in the vehicle, had a loaded firearm and metal knuckles in her purse. Police said although she has a CCW permit, Russell didn’t immediately notify police about the gun.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

5:20 p.m. – 3600 block of Mahoning Ave., Christopher M. Braun, charged with drug abuse. Police said Braun was found with heroin after walking out of the bathroom at BP Fast Trac. Police were called there after receiving reports about a man begging for money, who went inside the bathroom.

Saturday, Nov. 28

4:01 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Antonio J. Edwards, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a theft charge and charged with theft and falsification. Police said Edwards was trying to shoplift items from Walmart and lied about his identity. Edwards denied that he was trying to steal items he had in his backpack, reporting that he bought them previously and was going to return them, although he didn’t have a receipt. Police said he later admitted to the theft after he was told that there were cameras inside the store.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.