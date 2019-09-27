Austintown crime activity: Police make several shoplifting arrests

Friday, Sept. 20

2:32 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Karen Baton, 34, of Youngstown, charged with petty theft at Walmart.

8:32 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Ashley Rock, 29, of Painesville, arrested and charged with child endangering and drug possession. Police responded to Country Fair on reports of a woman slumped behind the wheel with a 2-year-old boy in the car. Police said when they got there, Rock was standing outside of the car. Officers said they found fentanyl in a diaper bag on the front floorboard.

10:07 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Shilo Zupko, 40, of Mineral Ridge, charged with petty theft at Walmart.

Monday, Sept. 23

4:46 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Dena Wright, 44, arrested on warrants and charged with petty theft. An employee at Walmart reported seeing Wright and a man going through the self-checkout register without scanning several items. He stopped Wright while the man was in the restroom. He said when the man walked out of the bathroom, he said he didn’t know Wright and left the area. Wright told police she met the man the day before and only knows him by his first name, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.