Austintown crime activity: Police investigate theft of guns from home

Police investigated the following incidents in Austintown from Jan. 31 - Feb. 8:

Friday, Jan. 31

10:37 p.m. – 5200 block of Kirk Rd., reported theft of four firearms and other items during a home burglary.

Saturday, Feb. 1

10:50 p.m. – 5500 block of W. Webb Rd., police were called to investigate an assault at the Ice House Inn.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

10:19 p.m. – 4600 block of Rhode Island Dr., Sarah Markulin, 32, arrested on a warrant for a fleeing and eluding charge through Mill Creek Park Police.

Thursday, Feb. 6

2:40 p.m. – 100 block of Mary Ln., a man reported that $2,000 had been stolen from his home. He said earlier, someone entered the home to place a package inside. He said no other person was granted access to the house without him there.

Friday, Feb. 7

2:23 p.m. – N. Four Mile Run and E. Webb roads, Edward Komara, Sr., 48, charged with failure to control, driving under suspension, a seat belt violation and OVI after a crash. Police said Komara smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.