Austintown crime activity: Police investigate theft of guns from home

Friday, Jan. 31
10:37 p.m. – 5200 block of Kirk Rd., reported theft of four firearms and other items during a home burglary.
Saturday, Feb. 1
10:50 p.m. – 5500 block of W. Webb Rd., police were called to investigate an assault at the Ice House Inn.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
10:19 p.m. – 4600 block of Rhode Island Dr., Sarah Markulin, 32, arrested on a warrant for a fleeing and eluding charge through Mill Creek Park Police.
Thursday, Feb. 6
2:40 p.m. – 100 block of Mary Ln., a man reported that $2,000 had been stolen from his home. He said earlier, someone entered the home to place a package inside. He said no other person was granted access to the house without him there.
Friday, Feb. 7
2:23 p.m. – N. Four Mile Run and E. Webb roads, Edward Komara, Sr., 48, charged with failure to control, driving under suspension, a seat belt violation and OVI after a crash. Police said Komara smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.
Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.