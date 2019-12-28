Austintown crime activity: Police investigate burglary at apartment

Monday, Dec. 23

9:00 a.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, a woman reported that someone took a jar of change from her apartment. There was no sign of forced entry, according to a police report.

9:42 a.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, Christopher L. Powers, arrested and charged with domestic violence after a woman accused him of choking her and trying to take her phone while she was calling police. Powers told police that his injuries were caused by hitting himself in the head with a bottle, according to a police report. He said the woman put his hands on him first.

3:23 p.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, reported burglary.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

11:19 a.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., Jeremy McMahan, 41, charged with assault after his roommate reported that he punched him several times and slapped one of his dogs. Police said the victim’s head was bruised.

Thursday, Dec. 26

1:26 a.m. – 5200 block of Clarkins Dr., Taylor M. McMannis, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments after an investigation of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn. Police reported finding a syringe that was used for heroin.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.