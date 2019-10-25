Austintown crime activity: Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

Thursday, Oct. 17

3:39 a.m. – 4800 block of Westchester Dr., Denzel Case, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence and theft. A woman who had a relationship with Case said he broke into her apartment through her bedroom window while she was sleeping. She said he then pushed her to the floor and stole her phone. Police stopped Case as he was leaving the apartment complex, and officers arrested him.

8:07 a.m. – 2000 block of S. Raccoon Rd., employees of Dollar General reported that they were outside the store when they were approached by two men who had guns. They said the men ordered them inside the store, where they robbed them and took money from the business. They reported that the robbers also stole Black and Mild cigars. A person making a delivery reported seeing two men running away from the store toward apartments on S. Raccoon Road. Police searched for the men but were unable to find them. They did recover some evidence from the scene, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.