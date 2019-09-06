Austintown crime activity: Police chase man accused of damaging car

Wednesday, Aug. 28

5:31 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Jacklyn Solomon, 35, of Salem, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and petty theft. Police said employees at Walmart reported catching Solomon trying to steal things, although she had previously been stopped earlier that day trying to steal from the same store.

Thursday, Aug. 29

10:06 a.m. – 100 block of N. Raccoon Rd., Kimani Johnson, 28, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and burglary. A woman told police Johnson, who had warrants for his arrest, damaged her vehicle by kicking it. Police said he had previously been accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend, resulting in an aggravated menacing charge on July 4. Police said when Johnson spotted officers, he ran, dumping a backpack into a ravine and jumping a fence on Idlewood Road. Police later spotted him on the roof of an apartment building and he said, “Bro, it’s not me. It’s not me,” before jumping down and running into the woods, according to a police report. Police eventually found him hiding under a mattress in a shed, the report states.

Friday, Aug. 30

6:04 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Antoine Cox, 26, charged with inducing panic, resisting arrest, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and intimidation. Police said Cox was running around naked, breaking windows and damaging property. An officer Tased him twice and police later used mace, but Cox appeared to be unaffected, according to a police report. He was sedated and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

9:29 a.m. – 2600 block of W. Liberty St., Charles Zell, Jr., 45, of Warren, arrested on a warrant. Police said Zell told them he ate heroin when he was stopped by Warren police and he wasn’t feeling well. Crews gave him Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug, and took him to the hospital.

Thursday, Sept. 5

2:44 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., the manager at McDonald’s reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man who came into the restaurant. He said the robber tried to order food and was mad because they were only serving drinks.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.