Austintown crime activity: Police charge suspect in thefts from vehicles

Saturday, Jan. 11

7:08 a.m. – 400 block of N. Meridian Rd., reported break-in at Drywall Barn in which drywall had been damaged and offices were ransacked. Police were reviewing surveillance video, which showed two men breaking into the business. They’re looking into persons of interest in the case, according to a police report. A vehicle that was stolen from the business was found in a parking lot in Columbiana.

9:37 p.m. – 4500 block of Deer Creek Ct., investigating a reported drug complaint, police arrested Raymond L. Edwards, III, on a warrant during a traffic stop. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said a passenger in the car started chewing on something, but it was unknown whether he had eaten contraband.

11:02 p.m. – Stambaugh Avenue and N. Main Street, Cameron P. House, 29, of Youngstown, charged with theft during an investigation of vehicle break-ins in the area. Police said House was walking in the area with multiple items bulging out of his sweatshirt. He was found with lighters, a phone charger, gift cards and a driver’s license and credit cards belonging to one of the victims, according to a police report. Police said they believe House stole items from cars on Benton Street, Westminster Avenue and Carnegie Avenue as well.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

10:43 a.m. – 6100 block of Mahoning Ave., David Buchanan, 46, arrested and charged with petty theft, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and possessing criminal tools. A loss prevention employee at Home Depot reported that Buchanan tried to steal a drill and ran away when confronted. Police said the drill was found in the trees next to Home Savings and Loan. Police arrested Buchanan later during a traffic stop. Police received a report from Home Depot that Buchanan had stolen from the store in the past, so employees recognized him.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.