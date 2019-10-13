Austintown crime activity: Police arrest woman after report of strange behavior near school

Monday, Sept. 23

2:41 p.m. – 4500 block of Falcon Dr., police were called to Austintown Fitch High School, where they reported that two women were acting strangely. Police said one of the women asked if they were at Boardman High School, saying they were there to pick up the woman’s daughter. Police said one of the women then began yelling at the students as they were coming out of the building, asking for the girl. Police said they then learned that the other woman, Jamila Fusco, had a warrant for her arrest on a theft charge. She was taken into custody, and the other woman was escorted from the building.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

4:19 p.m. – Regina Chaplow, arrested on a warrant on a misuse of a credit card charge. The charges stem from an investigation of fraudulent purchases made at Ryan Carpet, where Chaplow was an employee.

Sunday, Sept. 29

4:50 p.m. – Oakwood and N. Navarre avenues, Monica Workman, 47, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they pulled over Workman after complaints of suspected drug activity. Police said they found methamphetamine, pills, pipes and other drug tools in the vehicle during a search. Police said Workman admitted that the items belonged to her.

11:50 p.m. – Interstate 680 and N. Meridian Road, James Myers, 31, of Poland, charged with drug abuse. Police said Myers was found with suspected heroin and a cut straw during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Oct. 6

11:45 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Kyle Yaratch, 29, of Warren, arrested and charged with petty theft. Police said Yaratch shoplifted from Walmart and then ran from security, toward Dunkin’ Donuts, where he got into a gold car. Police stopped a vehicle matching the description and said Yaratch was in the passenger’s seat. Security told police that Yaratch was scanning items with the wrong prices on them in the self-check-out register.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.