Austintown crime activity: Man with protection order had wig, flowers, hammer, police say

Monday, Oct. 21

2:26 p.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., Jon Paul Gomori, arrested and charged with violation of a protection order and petty theft. A woman who has a protection order against Gomori said he was at the house and had taken cameras from outside of the house. Police said they stopped Gomori in a car nearby and he had a bag containing a mask/wig, flowers, a card and a hammer. There was also a roll of duct tape in the car, according to a police report.

Thursday, Oct. 24

2:04 a.m. – 5300 block of Seventy Six Dr., Aaron L. Penny and Johnathan J. Crow, charged with disorderly conduct after a reported fight at Club 76. Employees at the business said Penny and Crow had been “cut off” from alcohol due to their high level of intoxication. An employee said Penny was filming the dancers through the window and was asked to stop, but said he refused to delete the footage and continued to film. At some point, the suspects began fighting each other, police said.

Saturday, Oct. 26

1:59 a.m. – 3600 block of Mahoning Ave., Kevin M. Johnson, arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm after a traffic stop. Police said there was a loaded gun in the center console of the car, although Johnson did not have a concealed carry permit.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Clashara Scott, 39, of Campbell, arrested on a warrant for pandering obscenity involving a minor and telephone harassment charges. A woman told police Scott has been harassing her, posting partially-nude photographs of her and her 3-year-old son online.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.