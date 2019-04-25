Austintown crime activity: Man says someone sent nude photos to 9-year-old daughter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday, April 16

5:44 p.m. - 2400 block of Amberly St., Kirk Miller, 51, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A woman said Miller tried to set her on fire with a lit piece of paper. She said the paper landed on a blanket and caught it on fire, but she was able to put it out with a bottle of pop.

Thursday, April 18

9:11 p.m. - location taken out of police report, a man said he found out about photos of male genitalia sent to his 9-year-old daughter on April 4. He said the photos were sent to the girl on the LIKE app, and the man also asked the girl to send photos of herself without clothes. Police are investigating.

Saturday, April 20

2:20 p.m. - 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Vanessa Vasquez, 25, of Youngstown, charged with shoplifting at Walmart. Police said Vasquez didn't scan several items at the self-checkout register while she was with her 8-year-old daughter.

Monday, April 22

11:46 a.m. - 4800 block of Mahoning Ave., Louis Giacometti, 65, charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police said Giacometti, who said he was walking home, was stumbling into the road. An officer had to help him to keep him from falling, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.