Austintown crime activity: Man says ex broke into home, attacked him

Saturday, June 29

1:35 a.m. – 5400 block of Clarkins Dr., Ashley Cofield-Calbert, arrested and charged with falsification and possession of marijuana. Police said Cofield-Calbert gave officers a false identification as they were conducting an investigation at the Comfort Inn. Sean King was cited for possession of marijuana during that investigation.

2:33 a.m. – 3300 block of Black Oak Ln., Kari Moser, 26, arrested and charged with burglary. A man reported that his ex, Moser, came into his house and began assaulting him. He said she pulled on his clothing, which began ripping away as he tried to run away. Police said the victim had a “fresh bite mark” on his leg from the suspect, who left prior to officers’ arrival. Police said Moser was the passenger in a vehicle, which was stopped nearby. Police said she appeared to be intoxicated and refused to tell them what happened. Moser pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal trespass, according to court records.

3:19 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Shawn Sangrelet, 49, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses and an OVI charge.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.