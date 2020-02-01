Austintown crime activity: Man reports armed robbery by intruders

Friday, Jan. 24

11:59 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Jeanne E. Sebastiani, charged with theft. Police said Sebastiani was caught with stolen items from JCPenney in her purse after she walked into the store. She is an early child extended care coordinator for the Austintown School system and was placed on leave after the district learned of the charges.

Saturday, Jan. 25

9:36 p.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Jeremy Daviduk, arrested and charged with criminal trespassing or resisting arrest. Police said Daviduk was at Sheetz, where he had been warned not to return in the past. Police said he struggled with officers during his arrest, yelling that he was Simba from the “Lion King.”

Monday, Jan. 27

4:45 p.m. – Mahoning and Benton avenues, Daniel M. Bell, charged with driving under suspension and receiving stolen property after police pulled him over for driving a stolen vehicle, according to a police report. Bell told police that he borrowed the vehicle from a friend, according to the report.

8:41 p.m. – 4400 block of Viall Rd., a man reported that he was robbed by three men who entered the home. He said one of the robbers had a gun.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.