Austintown crime activity: Man charged with OVI after crash

Tuesday, June 4

11:44 p.m. – 4300 block of Mahoning Ave., Stacy Buckhout, of Michigan, charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. Police said Buckhout tossed a cigarette pack with meth inside on the ground while an officer was looking into a fight between a few people.

Wednesday, June 5

9:15 p.m. – 5200 block of Seventy Six Dr., Paige Vince, 20, arrested and charged with soliciting, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Vince agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex. Police said she had a condom and crack pipe in her purse when she got to the arranged meeting location. Police said the man who dropped Vince off could face charges as well.

Saturday, June 8

2:38 a.m. – 100 block of Compass West, Damian Shaffer, 23, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, OVI, a marked lanes violation and open container. Police said Shaffer was argumentative and refused to comply with officers’ commands during a traffic stop. Police said he admitted to drinking earlier and had a blood-alcohol content of .201, over the legal limit of .08.

6:57 p.m. – Starwick Drive and Kirk Road, Travis Welsh, 31, of Boardman, arrested and charged with driving under the influence and left of center after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police said Welsh, the driver of the motorcycle, hit the left side of a vehicle while passing it. He refused to take sobriety tests and said he didn’t have enough to drink to cause the crash, according to a police report.

Sunday, June 9

1:12 p.m. – 100 block of Compass West, Alex Parent, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse, obstructing official business and tampering after a traffic stop; Melissa Faraglia, charged with obstructing official business. Police said they found marijuana and pills in Faraglia’s pants.

