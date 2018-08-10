Austintown crime activity: Man charged with beating, kidnapping woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Friday, August 3

8:49 p.m.- State Route 46 and County Line Road, Mary Bennett, 41, charged with DUI. Police were called on reports of an intoxicated driver. A police report states Bennett was parked at a gas pump at Pilot gas station, slumped over the steering wheel. Police say she failed a field sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was 0.188, over the legal limit of .08. Police said she also admitted to drinking "way too much vodka" and saying she "should not be driving."

Saturday, August 4

6:03 p.m. - 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Daniel Murray, 29, of Newton Falls, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing criminal tools. Mark Williams, charged with robbery. Police were called to Walmart on reports of a shoplifter who pushed a loss prevention officer and then left in a vehicle. Police say they pulled the vehicle over and found the stolen items as well as drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, August 7

4:30 p.m. - 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Jodi Dutton, 40, arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Wednesday, August 8

1:47 a.m. - 4500 block of Kirk Road, Cody Stenger, 25, arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest. Police were called to a home on Kirk Road on reports of an assault of a woman. According to a police report, the woman told police that she and Stenger were arguing when he assaulted her by throwing her, dragging her by her hair, punching her repeatedly and refusing to let her leave the apartment before she was able to escape to a nearby gas station.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.