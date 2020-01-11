Austintown crime activity: Man accused of making threats at convenience store

Thursday, Dec. 26

S. Raccoon Road, Jeremy D. McMahan, arrested on a warrant for an assault charge. McMahan’s roommate accused him of assaulting him on December 24. Police said the victim’s head was bruised.

Friday, Dec. 27

6:44 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Anthony J. Latessa, arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct with intoxication and aggravated menacing. Police were called to One Stop Shop, where they said Latessa was intoxicated and yelling at customers. Police said Latessa told an officer, “You’re lucky I don’t grab my AK-15” and when asked what he meant, the officer reported that Latessa responded, “Because I’ll shoot up the middle school like everyone else did.” Police said Latessa continued making threats toward officers and the police station after his arrest.

Sunday, Jan. 5

4:51 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and S. Meridian Road, Richard Lightner, 36, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Police said Lightner had fentanyl and syringes. The driver was cited for a driving under suspension charge.

9:27 p.m. – Elmwood and Dehoff avenues, Nicholas Shank, 23, of Mineral Ridge, charged with drug abuse. Police reported finding methamphetamine in a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8:10 p.m. – 6200 block of Fairview Rd., Austin Chace, 27, of Warren, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Jillian Fair, 31, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the suspects were found inside a home, without having permission to be there. Police reported finding a marijuana pipe and said the house smelled like marijuana.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.