Austintown crime activity: Drugs, gun found in car with toddler, police say

Wednesday, June 12

9:16 p.m. – Berry Blossom Drive, Greg Junghans, 22, of Billings, Montana, charged with soliciting without a transient vendor permit. A person called to complain that Junghans, a salesman, would not leave. Police said they warned him two previous times about soliciting in Austintown without a permit.

Saturday, June 15

9:02 p.m. – N. Meridian Road, Jesse Aponte, 27, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and endangering children. Jasmin Viera, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, endangering children and possession of drugs. Police said Viera handed over an unloaded handgun during a traffic stop. Police said she also had marijuana and crack cocaine hidden in her bra, which she said belonged to Aponte and that he asked her to hide. Police said Aponte admitted that the drugs were for his personal use. Police said the couple’s 1-year-old child was in the back seat of the car during the stop.

Sunday, June 16

4:51 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Walter Wright, 37, of Bedford Heights, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police were called to the parking lot of Sheetz for a report of a man passed out inside a vehicle. Police said when they arrived, Wright was awake. He told police that he got a flat tire and pulled over to charge his phone and call for assistance. He said he must have fallen asleep, according to a police report. Police said a loaded handgun was under the driver’s side seat, although Wright did not have a concealed carry permit.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.