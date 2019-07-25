Austintown crime activity: Counterfeit bills found during OVI checkpoint, police say

Wednesday, July 17

5:43 p.m. – 5500 block of W. Webb Rd., Amber Kelm, 31, of Newton Falls, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Police said Kelm, a former employee of the Ice House, refused to leave the business. Police said she struggled with an officer during her arrest. Police said Oxycodone pills were found in Kelm’s car, although she didn’t have a prescription for them.

Sunday, July 21

12:14 a.m. – South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard, John Cardenas, 28, of Sacramento, California, charged with possession of drugs; and Trevoris Washington, 23, of Irmo, South Carolina, charged with counterfeiting. Police said the men were found with a bag containing counterfeit $100 bills during an OVI checkpoint. Police also reported finding marijuana and items in the vehicle that they believed were purchased using counterfeit currency.

5:29 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and N. Meridian Road, Pre’Seana Rushton, 22, arrested on a warrant; and Nautica Rivers, 23, charged with driving under suspension, improper child restraint and drug abuse. Police pulled over a vehicle and reported finding four children in the vehicle, one of which was sitting on the lap of a passenger — Rushton — and not properly restrained. Police said the vehicle smelled of marijuana and Rivers handed over a marijuana cigarette. Police said a digital scale with marijuana residue was also found in the vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.