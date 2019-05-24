Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Top Stories
Prosecutors say deal in works for former Youngstown police chief’s son in shooting charges
Top Stories
Wind and waves prompt warning on Lake Michigan
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
Man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s west side
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to groping woman at bar
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Crime
Austintown crime activity: Man charged with OVI after crash
Youngstown crime activity: Suspect ‘tripped’ up by officers
Boardman crime activity: Woman reports unknown men broke into apartment, tried slapping her
Boardman crime activity: Woman reports unknown men broke into apartment, tried slapping her
Warren crime activity: Police say man under the influence slammed head off cruiser
More Crime Headlines
Austintown crime activity: Police say reckless driver dropped drugs out of hole in floor
Girard crime activity: Man threatens to shoot woman’s dog for barking, police say
Liberty crime activity: Wife knocks pizza out of man’s hands before being punched, police say
E. Liverpool crime activity: Woman arrested after eating dead birds, police say
Warren crime activity: Officers saw man throw car seat at pregnant woman, report says
Girard crime activity: Police said man showed up at trailer, threatened to shoot it
Liberty crime activity: Man takes device from store, leaves it on top of police cruiser, police say
Girard crime activity: Woman says driver ran out of gas, pushed her out of car
Hubbard crime activity: Police investigate attempted break-in at bar
Canfield crime activity: MCCTC student threatens to beat up principal, torch school