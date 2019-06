City leaders are asking drivers to avoid Lisbon Street until about 8:30 p.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Street in East Liverpool will close for a short time Tuesday night.

The hillside next to it is slipping into the road.

It will be closed for about half an hour so crews can clean it up.

