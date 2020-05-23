Crews battle massive warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Saturday morning at San Francisco’s Pier 45.
The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the 1-alarm fire around 4:23 a.m.
The blaze quickly spread to a 4-alarm fire.
Crews responded to the area of Taylor and Jones Street and remain on scene at this time.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
